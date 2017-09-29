NC State Women’s Beach Training Trip

This past weekend the NC State women’s swim and dive team traded the pool deck and chlorine for a dock and saltwater. The Wolfpack women had their first official pool practice on September 5th and on September 23/24th took a trip to the beach to help kickstart their 2017/2018 season.

The Wolfpack women are coming off their highest finish in program history at NCAA’s (7th), a successful summer, and are looking as motivated as ever. The women’s team spent their weekend dominating kick sets in the ocean, doing dry land exercises, goal setting, kayaking, and in the clip you will see head coach Braden Holloway getting some work in on a standup paddle board.

The NC State swim & dive team will kick off their racing season at 6:00pm on September 29th at the Wolfpack Games.

Coincidence?

Interesting that they have not officially filled their assistant position after DeSorbo’s departure. Brandt Nigro, former Marshall asst & most recently former Bucknell asst has not been listed on their staff site… though he is working with team. Package deal with Sirena Rowe’s transfer?

25 minutes 8 seconds ago
Pack Mack

Great team building

23 minutes 32 seconds ago
