Denver Adds Commitment from Turkey Nat’l Teamer Deniz Ozkan

Yuksel Deniz Ozkan from Istanbul, Turkey, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for University of Denver in the class of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to join the Pioneer family as a student-athlete next year! Of all the options I had, I decided that Denver has all the top-notch resources and coaching staff available to help me reach my fullest potential. Huge thanks to my family, my coach and my counsellor Rick Paine for helping me along the way. I can’t wait for my future as a Pioneer!”

Ozkan has been a member of the Turkish National Team since 2012. Over the last five years she has participated in numerous international meets representing Turkey. Some of her highlights have included placing 19th in 100 fly (1.01.74) and 25th in 50 fly (27.91) at the 2016 European Juniors in Hungary; contributing the butterfly leg to Turkey’s 8th-place 4×100 medley relay at the 1st European Games in Baku in 2015.

In 2015 at the Turkish Short Course Championship, Ozkan broke the national junior record in the 50 SCM fly junior record with 27.28. And most recently, this year at the ISF World Schools Championship in Budapest, she took second in the 50 fly and third in the 100 fly, and was a member of Turkey’s winning 4×100 medley relay which earned the title of World School Champions.

Her best times are:

100 fly- 1:01.6 (LCM), :54.1 converted

50 fly- :27.9 (LCM), :23.6 converted

200 fly- 2:22.9 (LCM), 2:06.6 converted

200 breast- 2:37.8 (SCM), 2:21.2 converted

200 IM- 2:25.6 (LCM), 2:07.1 converted

400 IM- 5:05.6 (SCM), 4:34.8 converted

200 free- 2:10.3 (LCM), 1:54.9 converted

100 free- :59.8 (LCM), :52.2 converted

