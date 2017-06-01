YBCC Phoenix’s Noah Shepard Commits To Rowan University

The YMCA of Burlington and Camden Counties’ Phoenix Swim Team has announced that 18-year-old Noah Shepard of Cherry Hill has committed to Rowan University in Glassboro for next fall.

For Noah, swimming has always been a family affair. His mom and his older brother Jon, who swam at Frostburg State University for three years and Rowan for one, are avid swimmers. Noah was enrolled in swim classes at age 4 by his mom and has been swimming with the Y’s Phoenix swim team for six years.

“I did not like swimming at first and I didn’t even want to get into the pool,” said Noah. “My mom really encouraged me to stick with it and making friends helped me enjoy the sport more.”

Since his freshman year at Cherry Hill East High School Noah knew that he wanted to swim in college, but academics also played an important role in his decision on where to go.

“Rowan was the perfect fit for me because they are a very solid school academically and they have an up-and-coming and competitive swim program,” said Noah. “The swim coaches and team were very welcoming and it felt like its own little community. I know the team will push me both in and out of the water.”

Noah credits Phoenix swim team Coach Chris Brookover with helping him achieve his goal of swimming in college.

“Coach Chris taught me to be responsible and accountable for my training,” said Noah. “He is always there to help me improve my stroke and grow both as an individual and a swimmer. I really appreciate all the opportunities to swim in big meets that he has provided me and my teammates.”

The highlight of Noah’s swimming career came when he broke a minute in the 100 Breaststroke at States. The moment was made even sweeter that his brother was one of his coaches.

“That was a very special moment for me and it proved that all my hard work paid off,” said Noah. “My brother and I have always had a sibling rivalry, so training under him and taking criticism was difficult. But I’m grateful that he pushed me to my limit.”

For more information or to register for the Y’s competitive swimming program, contact Chris Brookover at 856.231.9622 x242, [email protected] or visit ymca-bc.org.

Swimming news courtesy of the YMCA.