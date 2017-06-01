Jeremy Desplanches Heads Four-Person Swiss Team to Worlds

Jeremy Desplanches, who made waves at French Nationals recently, will be one of four swimmers on the Swiss Worlds team this summer.

ROSTER

Jeremy Desplanches (200 IM, 400 IM)

Nils Liess (200 fly)

Martina van Berkel (200 fly)

Maria Ugolkova (200 IM, 100 free)

Additionally, according to the Swiss Swimming website, breaststroker Yannick Kaeser will be given another chance to qualify. He was unable to qualify due to an injury that sidetracked him from training, but the Swiss Swimming website states that he will be given the opportunity to hit the 100 breast standard. Kaeser is a 2012 and 2016 Swiss Olympian.

Regardless, Desplanches is the big star heading to Budapest for the Swiss. He made headlines after taking almost a full second off of the old 200 IM Swiss record and over two seconds off of the 400 IM record at the 2017 French Nationals. In a post-Phelps and (temporarily) post-Lochte era, his 1:57.40 200 IM really spikes in value compared to its worth at the last three Olympics. Further, his big improvements at a meet in May could signal continued progression for Desplanches, who might be a dark horse pick to snag a medal in the 200 IM in Budapest.