Winter Nats Finalist Madeline LaPorte Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Vienna, Virginia’s Madeline LaPorte has verbally committed to swim for the University of Notre Dame beginning with the 2018-19 season. LaPorte is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and swims for Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Notre Dame! My coaches, family, and friends have supported me so much and I could not be more thankful for that. I would like to especially thank Coach John Flanagan and my high school coach, Andrew Foos. I chose Notre Dame because of the amazing coaching staff and the team they have built as well as the wonderful academics that the school has to provide. I could not have chosen a better family to become a part of! Go Irish!!”

LaPorte is a senior at Vienna’s James Madison High School. At the VHSL 6A State Meet, she knocked out a personal best in the 200 free (1:48.55), finishing second to NCAP teammate and future Fighting Irish teammate, Sinead Eksteen. She also placed third in the 100 fly (55.94) and led off James Madison’s third-place 200 free relay (24.17) and runner-up 400 free relay (51.26).

In club swimming, LaPorte placed 22nd in the 200 fly with a PB of 2:00.44 at 2016 AT&T Winter National Championships. Three months later at NCSA Spring Championships, she finaled in the 200 free and 50 back, and contributed to NCAP’s runner-up 800 free relay and 14th-place 400 free relay. At the LCM version of the same meet, NCSA Summer Championships, LaPorte was a finalist in the 100/200/400 free and 200 fly, and was a member of NCAP’s winning 400 and 800 free relays.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:00.44

100 fly – 55.54

200 back – 2:01.84

100 back – 56.20

200 free – 1:48.55

100 free – 51.26

LaPorte will suit up for the Fighting Irish with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Eksteen and Bayley Stewart.

