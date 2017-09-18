Texas Men Hang 2017 NCAA Champion Banner At Texas Swim Center

The Texas men kicked off their 2017-2018 season earlier this month with reveal of their new 2017 NCAA National Championship banner. The University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving twitter account posted a video of the reveal while singing their alma mater.

We sang The Eyes of Texas after today's Alumni Relays and revealed a new "decoration" at the TSC. Wait for it, and crank up the sound! pic.twitter.com/BkIVrTIwqP — Texas Men'sSwimDive (@TexasMSD) September 8, 2017

This marks the 3rd year in a row the men’s team has added a new champions banner to the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center after winning NCAA Division 1 in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Their latest victory is the team’s 13th NCAA title.

Head coach Eddie Reese was named 2017 CSCAA Men’s Coach of the Year.

Texas scored big in 2017 with 542 points – Cal was the runner-up with 349 points.

Jack Conger, Clark Smith, Townley Haas, and Will Licon won individual events for the Longhorns. Conger’s victory in the 200 fly was an American Record (1:37.35), as were Smith’s double victories in the 500 free (4:08.42) and 1,650 free (14:22.41). Haas took the 200 free win for the second year in a row with a 1:30.65. Licon set a new American record with his third-straight win in the 200 breastroke (1:47.91) in addition to winning the 100 breastroke and 200 IM.

Texas also came out on top in 4 out of 5 relays: 200 medley, 200 free, 400 medley, and 400 free. Their runner-up performance in the 800 free relay still set an American record (6:08.61).

Texas begins their quest for a 4th-straight title with the annual Orange-White meet on September 29th. They won’t have their first intersquad meet until 3 weeks after that when they race Florida and Indiana in a two days of tri-meet swimming in Gainesville on October 20th and 21st.