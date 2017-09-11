Arkansas 5A-1A Record-holder Luciana Thomas Gives Verbal Nod to Notre Dame

Luciana Thomas from Fayetteville, Arkansas has announced her verbal commitment to University of Notre Dame’s class of 2022, where she will join Bayley Stewart, Madeline LaPorte, and Sinead Eksteen, who have also given verbals to the Fighting Irish for 2018-19.

“I chose the University of Notre Dame because of the outstanding coaching staff and the amazing team! I felt so comfortable and at home when I visited and I can’t wait to be a part of the team!”

A senior at Haas Hall Academy, Thomas currently holds two Arkansas 5A-1A state records from 2016: the 200 IM individually (2:04.34), and the 200 medley relay with her HHA teammates (1:48.22). She also held the 100 fly record (56.30) from 2015 to 2016. At the 2016-2017 State 5A-1A Championships, Thomas won the 200 IM and 100 fly and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Thomas does her year-round swimming with Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs. At NCSA Summer Swimming Championships in August, she placed third in the 200 fly with a lifetime-best 2:13.79, ninth in the 400 IM (PB of 4:54.39), and 28th in the 100 fly. She also earned PBs in the 50/100/200 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM. At the SCY version of the same meet she went best times in the 50/200 fly, finishing fifth in the 200 fly, 11th in the 400 IM, 28th in the 200 IM, and 31st in the 100 fly. Her best SCY times are:

200 fly – 1:57.84

100 fly – 54.99

400 IM – 4:16.30

200 IM – 2:03.21

200 back – 2:01.26

100 back – 57.23

50 back – 27.11

☘️☘️I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame! I can't wait to be a part of NDs swimming and diving class of '22! Go Irish!☘️☘️ A post shared by ιƲƈίᎯɴᎯ τħΘɱᎯȘ (@luciana_thomas) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

