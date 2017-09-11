Pennsylvania Diver Taylor Bennett Verbally Commits to NC State Wolfpack

Quakertown, Pennsylvania’s Taylor Bennett made a verbal commitment to dive at North Carolina State University beginning in the 2018-19 season. Bennett is a senior at Quakertown Community Senior High School; she finished 6th in 2016 and 11th in 2017 at the PIAA Swimming and Diving AAA Championships.

Bennett dives for TNT Diving under coach Michael Todd. She was named to the NISCA All-American Team in 2016 and 2017. She has competed at the USA Diving Junior Regional Championships the last three years in a row and finished ninth in Region 2 on the three-meter board with 386.40 points in 2016.

Bennett’s best score in one-meter diving is 466.85 and in three-meter diving, 433.45. NC State only scored one diver at last year’s ACC Championships; then-freshman Madeline Kline finished 19th with 263.90 points.

The NC State women’s swimming and diving team has also received verbal commitments from Emma Muzzy, Kylee Alons, Maddie Smith, and Shannon Kearney for the class of 2022.

Happy to say that I have committed to North Carolina State University for diving! 🐾 #gowolfpack pic.twitter.com/N1ZPuRcmDc — Taylor Bennett (@24TaylorBennett) July 7, 2017

