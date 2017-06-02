Class of 2018’s Best 200 IMer, #14 Emma Muzzy, Verbals to NC State

SwimSwam’s #14 recruit from the class of 2018, Emma Muzzy, has committed to the NC State Wolfpack. Muzzy is a rising senior at Cave Spring High School in Roanoke, Virginia, and she swims club for the Virginia Gators. She holds Virginia 3A State records in the 50 free, 500 free, 200 IM, 100 breast, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay.

At the 2017 VSHL 3A Champs in February, Muzzy won the 200 IM (1:59.22) and 100 breast (1:02.95), while swimming breast on Cave Spring’s 200 medley relay (29.13) and leading off their 200 free relay (23.40). She set new 3A state records in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 50 free in her relay lead off.

TOP TIMES

50 back – 24.97

100 back – 52.65

200 back – 1:53.38

200 IM – 1:57.84

400 IM – 4:08.37

100 breast – 1:02.69 (1:01.91 relay)

200 breast – 2:13.59

50 free – 23.40 (22.53 relay)

100 free – 49.83

Muzzy is part of a very talented group of girls at Virginia Gators– you might remember them from the Dolfin ISCA Cup this past March, as Muzzy and three others teamed up to take down four NAG records. Muzzy, along with Olivia Bray, Caroline Kulp, and Whitney Hamilton, torched 15-16 NAG records in the both medley relays as well as the 200 and 400 free relays.

Incredibly versatile, Muzzy can fit in a number of ways to the NC State lineup. This past NCAA season, she would’ve been #2 in both IM’s and #3 in the 200 back on the Wolfpack’s top times list. She would’ve also made top 5 lists in both breaststrokes as well as the 100 back.

She’s painstakingly close to NCAA scoring times in the 400 IM and 200 back, while she’s about a second off of what it took in 2017 to make the 100 back NCAA B final. That said, she’s already primed to score big at ACCs, and with one more year left in high school (she’s already dropped three seconds from her 200 back PB since the start of 2017), she could absolutely be an immediate NCAA scorer for the Wolfpack.

We’ve seen the NC State men establish themselves as a national power over the last few years, and the women are just a step behind them. They have a strong incoming freshman class, and Muzzy gives them a huge top-20 commitment to go with pure sprinter Kylee Alons and in-state breaststroker Maddie Smith.

