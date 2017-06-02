Rooney, Morozov In, Khalafalla Out Of A Final After Three-Way Tie

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Maxime Rooney and Vladimir Morozov are into the 100 free A final, while Ali Khalafalla is out after the three tied for 8th place in prelims of the 100 free.

That tie forced a swim-off situation. Swim-off results aren’t yet available, so it’s not clear whether the three settled the tie without a swim-off, or how fast each man went if they did swim-off. But USA Swimming posted finals heat sheets on the meet site, showing Rooney and Morozov in the A final and Khalafalla in the B. You can see those heat sheets here.

In a typical meet format, a three-way tie for 8th would only send one man to the final, but Santa Clara runs its meet with a unique 9-lane format. That means the top two finishers in the swim-off earn 8th and 9th places and A final bids, while the third finisher in the swim-off is relegated to the middle of the pool in the B final.

All three men tied for 8th place this morning at 50.43. It’s a pretty star-studded 100 free field in general, making this tie a ‘who’s-who’ of big-time international swimming names. Morozov is a Russian Olympian and world champ, plus the reigning World Cup champion on the men’s side. Khalafalla represented Egypt at the 2016 Olympics and was an NCAA star for Indiana. Rooney is the junior world record-holder in the 200 freestyle, along with the 2015 Junior World champion in that event.

Here’s the final lane assignments for tonight’s A and B finals:

A Final

Maxime Rooney Yuri Kisil Federico Grabich Marcelo Chierighini Caeleb Dressel Conor Dwyer Michael Jensen Nathan Adrian Vladimir Morozov

B Final