2017 Arena PSS – Santa Clara: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

After a few timed final distance events opened the meet last night, the 2017 Santa Clara Pro Series is set for its first prelim session this morning with the 100 fly, 200 breast, 100 free and 400 free on the schedule.

Katie Ledecky threw down a quick 15:35 last night in the 1500, the 5th fastest swim in history. She was initially entered to swim the 100 free today, but appears to have scratched that. That leaves just the 200 on her schedule for the meet.

A lot of the events here in Santa Clara will be previews for the World Trials at the end of the month, with many of the best Americans competing. In particular for today, the men’s and women’s 100 fly, and the men’s 200 breast and 100 free all loaded and will be interesting to see where everyone is at in their training.

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 57.03, Dana Vollmer, 2012

2016 Olympian Kelsi Worrell cruised to win the 8th and final heat of the women’s 100 fly, clocking 57.81 for the top time of the morning. She was just three tenths off her season best of 57.50 that ranks her 6th in the world.

Hellen Moffitt and Katie McLaughlin won the other two circle-seeded heats, also cracking a minute in 58.83 and 59.89 respectively for 2nd and 3rd overall. The rest of the field was very tight, with swimmers 4 through 12 all within a second of each other.

NCAA champ Farida Osman also moved on in 5th at 1:00.10, and Kathleen Baker also slides into the final after tying for 8th with Venezuela’s Isabella Paez in 1:00.65 (nine swimmers qualify for the A-final).

Highlighting the B-final tonight will be Janet Hu (1:00.72), Kylie Masse (1:01.12) and Ella Eastin (1:01.38).

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 51.61, Michael Phelps, 2008

The prelims of the men’s 100 fly were very closely contested, with all nine A-finalists within 0.66 of each other. Tom Shields won the final heat for the top overall seed in 53.14, followed by Santiago Grassi who qualifies 4th overall in 53.45.

Caeleb Dressel out-touched Gunnar Bentz for the win in the first circle-seeded heat, and they qualify 2nd and 3rd overall. Bentz had the fastest back half of the field in 27.89. Jack Conger won heat 8 in 53.48 and heads into finals seeded 5th.

Among those missing the A, Michael Andrew was 10th overall in 53.91 and Matthew Josa was 14th in 54.14. Both led their heats at the 50m mark but struggled coming home.

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 2:23.38, Rebecca Soni, 2011

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 2:10.37, Brenton Rickard, 2009

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 53.50, Cate Campbell, 2008

Men’s 100 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 48.08, Nathan Adrian, 2013

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 4:04.57, Bronte Barratt, 2008

Men’s 400 Free Prelims