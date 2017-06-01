Ledecky Now Owns 6 Fastest 1500s In History After 15:35 In Santa Clara

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The 2017 Santa Clara Pro Swim got underway tonight with a couple of timed final distance events, and as usual fans were treated to the Katie Ledecky show.

In the first heat of the women’s 1500 Ledecky demolished the field, negative splitting her way to a time of 15:35.65. The swim is the 5th fastest swim of her career, and therefore the 5th fastest performance of all-time.

She is now the owner of the six fastest swims in history, and seven of the top ten. The swim moves her into #1 in the world for the season by a whopping 28.5 seconds, with Hungary’s Boglarka Kapas now 2nd at 16:04.19.

Here’s a look at the ten fastest performances in history:

Ledecky’s dominance in this race is truly mind boggling, especially considering it’s never really been her primary focus since it’s not contested for women at the Olympics.

When Kate Ziegler went 15:42.54 in 2007, she broke Janet Evans‘ 19-year-old world record by 9.56 seconds. Just ten years later, and that swim now sits 10th on the all-time list and Ledecky has been an incredible 17 seconds faster.

In terms of gauging what this swim could mean for Ledecky this summer, it’s tough to tell because she really hasn’t raced the event much over the years. This is the first time she’s done it since the record breaking swim in Kazan. At the Mesa Pro Series in 2015 she was 15:42.23, six weeks earlier in the season than her swim tonight in Santa Clara. She’ll also have to race at US World Trials prior to Worlds this year, something she didn’t have to do two years ago.

Though a world record seems likely at some point this summer, nothing is certain. However, after Budapest she’ll likely own all ten of the fastest swims in history. She’ll race the event three more times this year (prelims & finals at Worlds, US Trials is timed final), and just has to keep all three under 15:38.88, which seems inevitable.

She’s already accomplished that feat in the 800, holding the 13 fastest times ever and 17 of the top 20. She won’t be adding to that list this weekend, as she opted out of both the 800 and the 400 free in favor of the 100 and 200.