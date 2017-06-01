2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara
- Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th
- 50-Meter Course
- Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)
- Santa Clara, California
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live Results
The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara kicks off tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Tonight, swimmers have gathered to compete in the non-Olympic distance freestyle events. The women will be racing in the 1500 meter free, while the men battle in the 800 meter free. Read on for live updates of tonight’s action.
2 Comments on "2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 1 Finals Live Recap"
ledecky win of course, 15:34 maybe
Koski wins 800 7:57.
I meant 15:43