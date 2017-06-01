2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara kicks off tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Tonight, swimmers have gathered to compete in the non-Olympic distance freestyle events. The women will be racing in the 1500 meter free, while the men battle in the 800 meter free. Read on for live updates of tonight’s action.

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …