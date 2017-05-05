Colorado 5A State Champ Kylee Alons Verbally Commits to NC State for 2018-19

North Carolina State University women’s swimming and diving team has kicked off its high school class of 2018 recruiting season by getting a verbal commitment from Timnath, Colorado’s Kylee Alons.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to NC State University! So thankful for my family, coaches and teammates for helping me get to where I am. Go Pack! 🐾”

Alons, a junior at Fossil Ridge High School, is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and was named 2016-17 Colorado 5A co-swimmer of the year (along with teammate Zoe Bartel). Alons won the 50 free (22.64) and 100 free (49.83) sprint duo and anchored both state title-winning 200 medley and 400 free relays at the 2017 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships in February. Her 21.93 freestyle split on the end of the medley relay helped the Fossil Ridge girls break both the Colorado state and 5A records.

Alons swims year-round with Fort Collins Area Swim Team. At the recent Speedo Sectionals at Iowa City in March, she won the 50 free, 100 free and 100 back, setting meet records in the 50 free and 100 back. She was also runner-up in the 200 free, 200 back, and 100 fly, and picked up new PBs in all three events.

Alons’ top SCY times include:

100 back – 53.44

200 back – 1:55.81

100 fly – 53.18

50 free – 22.57

100 free – 49.60

200 free – 1:48.44

200 IM – 2:02.33

