Illinois Backstroker Shannon Kearney Verbally Commits to NC State

Shannon Kearney, of New Trier Swim Club, has verbally committed to swim for North Carolina State University beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to pursue both my academic and athletic careers at North Carolina State University! This is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to be a part of the family! Go Pack!! 🐺🐾”

Kearney just wrapped up her junior year at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois. At the 2016 IHSA Girls State Championships last November, she contributed to the Ramblers’ second-place team finish with her bronze medal in the 100 back (55.42) and her 25.92 leadoff on the 200 medley relay. In club swimming with NTSC, Kearney just finished competing at the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships & World Championship Trials where she earned new PBs in the 50m back (29.50), 200m back (2:18.72), and 50m free (27.53 in Time Trials), and came with 2/10 of her best in the 100m back (PB=1:03.02). Kearney won a swim-off to make the C final of the 50m back.

Kearney finished off short course season in March at the 2017 NCSA Spring Championships, where she updated all her backstroke times, finaling in the 50 back (5th), 100 back (9th), and 200 back (17th). She also competed in the 50/100/200 freestyles and earned a new PB in the 50 free.

SCY:

50 back – 25.24

100 back – 54.47

200 back – 1:57.68

100 free – 52.20

LCM:

50 back – 29.50

100 back – 1:03.02

200 back – 2:18.72

50 free – 27.53

Kearney will join the already-committed Emma Muzzy, Kylee Alons, and Maddie Smith in the North Carolina State University class of 2022.

