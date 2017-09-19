Swedish Olympian Sophie Hansson Gives Verbal Nod to NC State

Sophie Hansson, who hails from Helsingborg, Sweden, has verbally committed to swim for North Carolina State University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to North Carolina State University. The environment, coaches and swimmers made me feel at home and I am looking forward to be part of the wolf pack family next fall!”

Hansson represented Sweden at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, competing in the 100 breast where she finished 27th in heats. She also swam for Team Sweden at 2016 FINA World Short Course Championships in Windsor last December, and again this summer at the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest. At Short Course Worlds she was a semi-finalist in the 50 breast, finishing 15th, and was 23rd out of heats in the 100 breast. In Budapest she placed 20th in the 50 breast and 19th in the 200 breast.

Hansson has had relatively more success in short course meters than in long, which is good news for the Wolfpack. Her best converted SCM 100 breast would have been runner-up at last year’s ACC Women’s Championships, right up there with NC State’s Kayla Brumbaum, who finished her eligibility last season. Her converted SCM 200 breast would have scored fourth, just behind Brumbaum. The Wolfpack’s only other top-16 scorer, Emily Pfeiffer, was also a senior last year, so Hansson will fill a gaping hole in the Pack’s lineup.

SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 breast – 30.11 (27.12)

100 breast – 1:05.26 (58.79)

200 breast – 2:23.16 (2:08.97)

LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 breast – 30.90 (26.93)

100 breast – 1:07.59 (59.09)

200 breast – 2:28.09 (2:09.81)

The Wolfpack has gotten off to a quick start filling their class of 2022. Hansson will join the following verbal commits in Raleigh next fall: Emma Muzzy, Kylee Alons, Maddie Smith, Shannon Kearney, and Taylor Bennett.

