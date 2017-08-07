3x Texas 5A State Champ Peter Simmons Verbally Commits to Texas A&M

College Station’s own Peter Simmons has made a verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the 2018-19 season.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to Texas A&M University,” Simmons says. “It will be a pleasure to compete for my hometown and continue my education at one of the best engineering schools in the nation. Thank you to all of my friends, family and coaches who have supported me. Gig ‘em!”

Simmons is heading into his senior year at A&M Consolidated High School, whom he represented at the UIL 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet in each of his three years. In 2017, the flu-ridden junior won both the 100 fly (50.20) and 100 back (49.97), and contributed the fastest 50 fly in the field (22.28) to the Tigers’ winning medley relay. As a sophomore, he won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 100 fly. And in his first year of high school he was fourth in the back and eighth in the fly.

Simmons competes year-round for Aggie Swim Club. He has had an outstanding last 12 months, improving his PB in virtually every event. This past weekend, at the Southern Zone Senior LC Championships, Simmons won the 50,100, and 200 backstrokes, and set meet records in the 50 (26.99) and 100 (57.60).

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, his top SCY times are:

200 back – 1:47.73

100 back – 49.73

50 back – 26.99

100 fly – 49.37

50 fly – 22.69

Simmons will suit up for the Aggies with fellow verbal commits Clayton Bobo and Ethan Gogulski.

