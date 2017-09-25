Michigan Secures Verbal Commitment from In-state Backstroker Katie Minnich

Katie Minnich, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Royal Oak, Michigan, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan. She will join Alexis Wenger in the class of 2022.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Michigan!! I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates whose support has helped me get to where I am today! Go Blue!! 〽️💙💛”

Minnich is a senior at Mercy High School in Farmington Hills. Captain of the school’s swim team, she is the three-time defending MHSAA Division I Girls Champion, and Division I record-holder, in the 100 back. She became the first girl in Division I history to crack the 54-second barrier at last year’s MHSAA Division I state meet, going 53.99 in prelims, and she owns four of the top six Division 1 state championship meet times in the 100 back. At the 2016 state meet, Minnich also led off the 3rd-place 200 medley relay, placed 6th in the 200 IM, and anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (51.74).

Minnich has been swimming for Birmingham Blue Dolphins in Michigan since she was 7 years old. This past year, she told SwimSwam, she “was fortunate to spend an extended period of time in Austin training under Brendan Hansen at Austin Swim Club (ASC).” She competed at 2017 Summer Juniors in the 100/200 back, at 2016 Winter Juniors in the 100/200 back and 200 IM, and at 2017 NCSA Spring Championship in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.67

100 back – 53.99

200 back – 1:56.95

200 IM – 2:04.35

100 fly – 58.03

