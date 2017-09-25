Michigan Unveils Details For Oakland Dual, Water Carnival

Press Release courtesy of Michigan Athletics.

The University of Michigan men’s and women’s swimming and diving program opens the 2017-18 season with a pair of competitions this weekend at Canham Natatorium, facing Oakland on Friday(Sept. 29) at 5 p.m. and then hosting the Michigan Water Carnival on Saturday(Sept. 30) at 11 a.m. Admission is free to both events.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29 — OAKLAND, 5 P.M.



The format on Friday will be that of a traditional dual meet, featuring 16 events:

400-yard Medley Relay

1,000-yard Freestyle

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Backstroke

100-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

50-yard Freestyle

One-Meter Diving

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Backstroke

200-yard Breaststroke

500-yard Freestyle

100-yard Butterfly

Three-Meter Diving

200-yard IM

200-yard Freestyle Relay

Both teams have had success against the Golden Grizzlies: the men’s team is 15-0, last facing them in 2011, while the women’s team is 14-1, their last meeting coming in 2000.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30 — MICHIGAN WATER CARNIVAL



The Michigan Water Carnival returns to Canham Natatorium this week for the first time in four years. A non-traditional competition featuring Oakland and Calvin College, the Water Carnival aims to celebrate aquatic sports by having swimming, diving and water polo running concurrently in a fun, family-friendly way.

Swimming: There are eight events scheduled: a 400-yard mixed medley relay, a 300-yard butterfly with fins, a 50-yard underwater swim with fins, a variable distance relay (200-150-100-50), a 100-yard IM, a 200-yard freestyle relay with fins, a 300-yard IM, a 25-yard freestyle knockout and a mixed 400-yard freestyle relay.

During the break, club teams from the area will take to the pool to swim relays.

Diving: The diving portion begins with a cannonball contest featuring various U-M coaches. Head swimming and diving coach Mike Bottom and head baseball coach Erik Bakich are among those scheduled to participate. Head football coach Jim Harbaugh and head women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico will be among those on the judging panel.

Following the contest, divers will take to the platform for an exhibition. Finally, former longtime diving coach Dick Kimball will conduct his legendary “clown diving show” with current members of the diving program.

Water Polo: Members of the University of Michigan women’s club water polo team will compete in a four-on-four tournament in the east side of the Natatorium.