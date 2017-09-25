St. Charles Back/Free Specialist Audrey Guyett commits to Missouri

Audrey Guyett from St. Charles, Illinois has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Missouri in the class of 2022. Guyette will join the Tigers with St. Charles Swim Team teammate Kayla Jones and two other verbal commits, Allison Bloebaum and Danielle Hepler.

“I’m excited to be joining the MIZZOU Swim Team! I love the academic and athletic challenges and am so comfortable with the team, coaches, and support staff. I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates for their support. From the first day I stepped on campus, Missouri felt like the place I wanted to be. I’m so appreciative of Coach Rhodenbaugh and the rest of the coaches for this fantastic opportunity and can’t wait to join such a great group of swimmers! Go Tigers!”

Guyett is a senior at St. Charles North High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she is a 6-time IHSA Girls Swimming & Diving State finalist individually, and has been on 5 top-12 relays. As a freshman she was runner-up in the 500 free and placed 12th in the 200 IM. The following year she was third in the 500 and runner-up in the 100 back. Her junior season produced a third-place finish in the 200 free and a second in the 500.

Swimming for her club team, SCST, Guyett won the 200 free, 800 free, 200 back, and placed 3rd in the 400 free, 12th in the 200 IM, 16th in the 100 back, and 21st in the 100 free at the 2017 Illinois Swimming Long Course Senior Championships this summer.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.79

100 back – 55.26

200 back – 1:58.72

200 free – 1:49.65

500 free – 4:47.95

1000 free – 10:06.90

1650 free – 16:44.89

400 IM – 4:27.57

