MHSAA D3 Record-holder Madelyn Cislo Gives Verbal to Oakland University

Milan, Michigan’s Madelyn Cislo has verbally committed to swim for Oakland University in 2018-19. Cislo is a senior at Milan High School; she is a six-time Michigan Division 3 finalist and the D3 record-holder in the 200 IM.

“Immediately after my visit I knew that this was the right place for me. The team, coaches, facility, and engineering program were all exactly what I was searching for. I know Oakland will help me excel in and out of the pool. I am so excited to be a Golden Grizzly!”

At the 2017 MHSAA Girl’s D3 Swim & Dive Championship, Cislo won the 200 IM in 2:04.62, lopping 8/10 off the D3 record that had stood since 2008. She also took third in the 100 fly (57.36), split 23.99 on Milan’s 200 free relay, and anchored the 400 free relay in 52.61. Swimming for her club tea, Milan Swim Club, Cislo placed 5th in the 200 fly, 8th in the 100 back, and earned new PBs in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at Nashville Futures. She also updated her LCM 50/100 free and 100 breast over the summer. In short course season, she improved her times in the 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Cislo will be quite an asset to the Golden Grizzlies. At the 2017 Horizon League Championships, she would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM, and the B final of the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 56.31

200 back – 2:02.34

200 IM – 2:04.62

400 IM – 4:26.37

100 fly – 56.84

200 fly – 2:05.41

