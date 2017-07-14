Mizzou Reels In Verbal Commit from Ohio 200/500 Champ Allison Bloebaum

Allison Bloebaum, a rising senior at Mason High School in Mason, Ohio, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Missouri beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Missouri! I couldn’t have done it without my amazing coaches, family, and teammates throughout the years. I would like to thank Coach Rhodenbaugh and the rest of the coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity to represent such a great program for the next four years. I chose Missouri because the coaches care about the person you become as much as the athlete you become, the team is very fun and motivated, and the resources there are like no other. Go Tigers!”

Bloebaum is the reigning Ohio State High School Division I champion in both the 200 free (1:47.65) and 500 free (4:50.15). She also contributed to a pair of Mason second-place relays, with a 23.4 anchor in the 4×50 free and a 51.2 leg on the 4×100 free. Bloebaum swims year-round with Mason Manta Rays, concentrating on the longer end of the distance freestyle spectrum. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-Amercian, she placed 8th in the 1650, 12th in the 500, and 17th in the 200 free at 2016 Winter Junior Nationals. Three months later she was even better at the NASA Junior National Championship Cup, improving her PBs in the 500/1650 and 200 IM with her 1st, 1st, and 12th-place respective finishes. She was also runner-up in the 400 IM, third in the 200 free, and fourth in the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:23.22

500 free – 4:47.91

200 free – 1:47.38

400 IM – 4:21.16

200 fly – 2:01.74

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Missouri! Go Tigers!🐯 pic.twitter.com/jZ8zVadMfe — Allison Bloebaum (@allisonbloebaum) July 14, 2017

