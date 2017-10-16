Cox Records Triple as Arizona Beats Washington State

ARIZONA VS. WASHINGTON STATE

Results

Hosted by Washington State

Saturday, October 14th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

ARIZONA: 161

WASHINGTON STATE: 101

The Arizona Wildcats opened their season with a Pac-12 victory on the road on Saturday. They traveled to Washington State for a dual meet, giving Augie Busch his first win as Arizona’s head coach. The Wildcats tallied 161 points to Washington State’s 101.

Hannah Cox was the leading performer, winning an individual triple. She kicked things off in the 1000 free, winning by nearly 20 seconds as she touched the wall in 9:58.52. She then completed the distance free sweep in the 500 free (4:52.53), where she was the only swimmer to break 5 minutes. Cox closed the session with a 3-second victory in the 400 IM, leading from start to finish in 4:23.06.

Senior Cameron McHugh also picked up multiple wins for the wildcats. In the 200 free, McHugh made a late charge to swim past teammate Kirsten Jacobsen, winning 1:51.13 to 1:52.05. She then had a dominant performance in the 200 back, winning by over 3 seconds. She was the only woman to break 2:00, touching the wall in 1:57.68.

Finishing in a tie for 2nd behind McHugh in the 200 back were Washington State freshmen Emily Cook (2:01.15) and Taylor McCoy (2:01.15). In the first home dual meet of her career, Cook picked up an individual victory for the Cougars in the 100 back. There, she took on ace sprinter Katrina Konopka, winning 54.89 to 55.20.

Hannah Bruggman, who has established herself as one of the major players for WSU early on this season, also had a highlight swim for the Cougars. Bruggman took on ace sprinter Konopka in the 50 free, winning with a 23.48 to Konopka’s 23.57. She picked up a 2nd place finish in the 100 free, touching in 51.93 behind Arizona’s Jamie Stone (51.58).

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA:

PULLMAN, Wash. – Arizona women’s swimming and diving opened the 2017-18 season with a convincing victory on the road at Washington State. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 161-101 in the season-opening dual meet.

Sophomore Hannah Cox led the Wildcats with three victories in the 500 free (4:52.53), 1,000 free (9:58.52), and 400 IM (4:23.06). Senior Cameron McHugh also dominated with two wins in the 200 free (1:51.13) and 200 back with 1:57.68 (NCAA B cut).

Arizona swept the 200, 500, and 1,000 frees. McHugh (1:31.13), followed by Kirsten Jacobsen (1:52.05) and Jamie Stone (1:52.74) for the 200. Cox led, with Claire Lockridge (5:03.10) and Jacobsen (5:03.91) to follow in the 500. Cox also won the 1,000 free, and Lockridge (10:17.06) and Emma McCarthy (10:27.31) completed the sweep.

Sophomore Mallory Korenwinder won the 200 breast with 1:05.08, and Junior Katrina Konopka had a pair of runner-ups in the 100 back with 55.20 and 50 free with 23.57. Junior Mackenzie Rumrill finished first in the 100 fly with 55.52. Junior Mik Ranslem placed second in the 100 and 200 fly with 57.05 and 2:03.73, respectively. Junior Daniela Georges finished second in the 400 IM with 4:26.31 and third in the 200 fly with 2:05.72.

Konopka, Kayla Filipek , Paige Kremer , and Stone, won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:25.88. Team B placed second for the Cats with 3:26.06 ( Zohar Shikler , Morgan Ginnis , Ashley Sutherland , and McHugh).

Freshman Stone had an impressive first meet, taking first in the 100 free with 51.58 and helping the 400 free relay team to victory.

Men’s team unofficially starts season: While the women were in Pullman, the men unofficially kicked off their season with an intrasquad meet. Team Blue, coached by Clif Robbins , defeated Team Red, coached by Jesse Stipek .

Up Next: Select men and women will swim in the USA Swimming College Challenge on Oct. 21-22 in southern California. The Wildcats will have their home-opener on Saturday, October 28 at 11a.m. against the Utah Utes.

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

Pullman, Wash. – Washington State swimming recorded five wins, but dropped a highly competitive Pac-12 opener to No. 24 Arizona, 161-101 at Gibb Pool Saturday. Hannah Bruggman and Emily Cook had outstanding performances for the Cougars, each claimed two races both were members of the winning 200 Medley Relay team.

Bruggman swam anchor for the first place 200 Medley Relay team. Alongside teammates Cook, Linnea Lindberg , and Anna Brolin , the Cougars swam to an impressive 1:43.12 in the meet’s opening race. She took first in the 50 free with a season best time of 23.48. Bruggman clocked in at 51.93 in the 100 free for second place, missing out on first by less than a half of a second. She was also a member of the third place 400 Free Relay team. Alba Fores, Bruggman, Rachel Thompson , and Ciera Kelly clocked in 3:27.68.

Freshman Emily Cook performed well, garnering 12.5 points for her team. In addition to a first place finish in the 200 Medley Relay, Cook took first in the 100 back with a time of 54.89, good for an NCAA “B” standard time and sixth fastest in WSU program history. Cook also tied with fellow freshmen teammate Taylor McCoy in the 200 back, both clocking in at 2:01.15 for second place. McCoy, a Pullman, Wash. native, had a third place finish in the 100 back, posting a season best 57.58.

Newcomers Clothilde Peseux , Mackenzie Duarte , and Alba Fores swam well for the Cougars in their first home meet. Peseux won the 200 breast and finished second in the 100 breast, while Duarte finished second in the 200 breast and fourth in the 100 breast. Fores finished third in the 100 free.

The Cougars are back in Gibb Pool next Saturday, Oct. 21 for the alumni meet scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.