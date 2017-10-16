Bolles School Sprinter Julia Cullen Verbally Commits to Alabama

Julia Cullen, who is a senior at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced her intent to swim for the University of Alabama in 2018-19. She joins fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Cathryn Salladin, Emily Graham, Kalia Antoniou, Kensey McMahon, Morgan Liberto, and Rhyan White.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for The University of Alabama!!! I want to thank all of coaches, friends, and most importantly my family for their endless love and support along the way! I am extremely honored to represent the Crimson Tide, and I cannot wait to compete in the SEC! ROLL TIDE!!!! ❤️🌊🐘”

Cullen hails from Radnor, Pennsylvania and attended Radnor High School until her junior year. She swam for Dick Shoulberg at Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatic Club but decided to board at The Bolles School to focus on sprinting. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All American and NISCA All-American, Cullen specializes in fly and the shorter range of the freestyle events. At the 2017 PIAA AAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships, she finished tenth in the 100 fly (56.04) and 18th in the 100 free (52.66). In long-course season she improved her lifetime bests in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.06

200 fly – 2:04.87

50 free – 24.29

100 free – 51.28

200 free 1:52.19

