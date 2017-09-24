Back/Fly Specialist Morgan Liberto Verbally Commits to ‘Bama

Ellicott City, Maryland’s Morgan Liberto has announced on social media that she made a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for the 2018-19 season.

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Howard High School in Ellicott City, Liberto swims year-round with Retriever Aquatic Club and specializes primarily in back and fly. At U.S. Open in August she won the 18&Under “D” final in both the 100 back (1:02.91) and 200 back (2:15.81), notching personal bests in both distances. She also swam the 100 fly (1:03.59).

In short course season, she won the 100 back (54.90), 200 back (1:57.48) and 200 fly (2:01.16), and was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.56), at Chambersburg Sectionals. She earned PBs in the 100 back and both fly events. Liberto extended her repertoire at 2017 Maryland Swimming Senior Championship: she was runner-up in the 100 back (55.22) and 100 fly (55.87), 3rd in the 200 IM (2:05.32), 6th in the 400 IM (4:31.65), 17th in the 100 free (53.27), and 19th in the 50 free (24.81).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:56.66

100 back – 54.90

200 fly – 2:01.16

100 fly – 54.56

400 IM – 4:26.44

200 IM – 2:02.85

Liberto’s top 200 back time would have made the B final at the 2017 SEC Championships. She will join fellow verbal commits Cathryn Salladin and Kensey McMahon in the Alabama class of 2022.

excited to announce my verbal commit to The University of Alabama to further my academic and swim career❤️🐘❤️rtr pic.twitter.com/3TGGsoHw8y — mlib3rt0 (@mlib3rto) September 24, 2017

