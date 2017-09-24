Back/Fly Specialist Morgan Liberto Verbally Commits to ‘Bama

Ellicott City, Maryland’s Morgan Liberto has announced on social media that she made a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for the 2018-19 season.

“excited to announce my verbal commit to The University of Alabama to further my academic and swim career❤️🐘❤️rtr”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Howard High School in Ellicott City, Liberto swims year-round with Retriever Aquatic Club and specializes primarily in back and fly. At U.S. Open in August she won the 18&Under “D” final in both the 100 back (1:02.91) and 200 back (2:15.81), notching personal bests in both distances. She also swam the 100 fly (1:03.59).

In short course season, she won the 100 back (54.90), 200 back (1:57.48) and 200 fly (2:01.16), and was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.56), at Chambersburg Sectionals. She earned PBs in the 100 back and both fly events. Liberto extended her repertoire at 2017 Maryland Swimming Senior Championship: she was runner-up in the 100 back (55.22) and 100 fly (55.87), 3rd in the 200 IM (2:05.32), 6th in the 400 IM (4:31.65), 17th in the 100 free (53.27), and 19th in the 50 free (24.81).

Top SCY times:

  • 200 back – 1:56.66
  • 100 back – 54.90
  • 200 fly – 2:01.16
  • 100 fly – 54.56
  • 400 IM – 4:26.44
  • 200 IM – 2:02.85

Liberto’s top 200 back time would have made the B final at the 2017 SEC Championships. She will join fellow verbal commits Cathryn Salladin and Kensey McMahon in the Alabama class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

 

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »