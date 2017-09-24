Flyer Sophia Balmaceda Makes Verbal Commitment to Washington State

Sophia Balmaceda, a senior at American High School in Fremont, California, has given a verbal commitment to Washington State University for 2018-19.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Washington State University! #gocougs”

Balmaceda swims for Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics under Tony Batis. She is primarily a sprint flyer but also swims back, free, and IM. She has finaled in each of her three years swimming at CIF-North Coast Section Championships, and in 2016 she became the first swimmer from her high school to compete at the California State Championships. Balmaceda placed third in the 100 fly and fifth in the 100 back at the 2017 NCS Section Meet, then went on to swim both events at State. She wound up placing 14th in the 100 fly, just off the PB she had established at NCS.

Balmaceda represented PASA at Winter Juniors West and Far Westerns in short course season, and at California-Nevada Sectionals this past summer. During her junior year, she earned best times in the SCY 200/500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, and in the LCM 100 free, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She also went a PB in the SCM 50 fly swimming at FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2016.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 26.28

100 fly – 54.90

50 back – 28.25

100 back – 56.81

50 free – 24.46

100 free – 52.47

