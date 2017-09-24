Kyle Worrell Continues Family’s Louisville Legacy; Gives Verbal to the Cards

Like his two older sisters before him, Kyle Worrell will take his swimming to the NCAA. Worrell gave a verbal commitment to the University of Louisville, which was home to his sister Kelsi Worrell from 2012-16. Taylor Worrell is a senior this year at University of South Carolina.

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-Amercian, Worrell is a senior at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, New Jersey. He is a versatile talent, excelling in 200s-and-down in free, fly, and back. At the 2017 NJSIAA Swim Meet of Champions, he took fourth in the 50 free (21.19) and sixth in the 100 free (46.46), while the prior year he had swum the 200 free and 100 fly.

Worrell swims year-round with YMCA of Burlington & Camden County. At 2017 Short Course YMCA Nationals he placed sixth in the 100 free (45.31) and the 100 fly (49.52), tenth in the 200 free (1:38.76), and 15th in the 50 free (21.17). He earned lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.79

100 free – 45.31

200 free – 1:38.76

50 back – 23.49

100 back – 50.25

50 fly – 26.46

100 fly – 49.52

The Cardinals are beginning to pick up steam on the men’s side; both Colton Paulson and Hayden Curley have also verbally committed to the Louisville class of 2022 in the last week. The women’s team has reeled in six so far: Alena Kraus, Annette Schultz, Diana Dunn, Katie Schorr, Kaylee Wheeler, and Kelly Tichenor.

