Louisville Women Haul In 4th Verbal: Florida Sprinter Katie Schorr

Katie Schorr, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, has handed the University of Louisville women’s swimming and diving team its fourth verbal commitment from the class of 2018. Schorr announced her decision via social media:

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Louisville!! Beyond blessed for this opportunity❤GO CARDS!!”

The Cardinals have also received verbal commitments for the class of 2022 from Alena Kraus, Annette Schultz, and Kelly Tichenor.

Schorr is mainly a sprint freestyler. As a sophomore, she won the 50 free and 100 free at the 2015 FHSAA Class 1A Championships. The previous year she placed fourth and second in those respective events. This past season, Schorr swam the 100 free and 200 free double at the state meet, coming in second and third. She also contributed to Montverde’s fourth-place team finish by anchoring the 200 free relay to third place and the 400 free relay to fourth.

Schorr swims year-round for Southwest Stars Swim Club in Winter Garden. She was an A finalist in the 50 free (7th with 22.81) at 2016 Winter Juniors East, and an A finalist in the 100 free at both 2015 (8th with 49.86) and 2016 (5th with 49.67) Winter Juniors championships. At NCSA Spring Championships this past March she was runner-up in the 100 free (49.23) and sixth in the 50 (22.83).

Best times SCY:

50 free – 22.81

100 free – 49.23

200 free – 1:47.77

200 IM – 2:04.90

100 back – 57.71

200 back – 2:02.95

Schorr will join the Cardinals’ sprint crew that is led by junior Mallory Comerford and sophomores Casey Fanz, Jillian Visscher, and Nastja Govejsek.

