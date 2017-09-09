LA2028 What’s Not in the Bid Book Ep. 3: LA Fashion & Lifestyle

Though bidding between Los Angeles and Paris for the right to host the 2024 Olympic Games ceased when LA agreed to host the 2028 Games, leaving 2024 to Paris, promoting the Olympic Movement and the city and culture of Los Angeles is ongoing.

In the third installment of the LA2028 web series What’s Not in the Bid Book, LA2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman reconnects with his old friend and Los Angeles-based fashion leader James Perse. Together, Wasserman and Perse reflect with nostalgia on the simultaneously fashion-forward and sports-centric culture of Los Angeles, and their upbringings in LA.

Perse, who also designs bicycles, discusses the open-air lifestyle LA’s climate affords its residents and the year-round opportunities Los Angelenos have to ride on two wheels throughout the city and down to the beach.

Wasserman considers other outdoor activities available to locals and the parts of the Greater Los Angeles Area where they are favored, including Malibu for surfing, Hollywood for running, and the Santa Monica Mountains for hiking.

Finally, Wasserman challenges Perse to a short game of ping-pong which Wasserman claims with a 5-4 victory. Team USA table tennis delegates and hopefuls may rest easy, as it seems dubious either of these two will be vying for a spot on the 2028 squad.