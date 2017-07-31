LA Agrees To Host 2028 Olympics, Likely Sending 2024 To Paris

Los Angeles has agreed to host the 2028 Olympics, opening up the 2024 Games to be hosted in Paris, multiple news outlets report.

USA Today references an anonymous source close to the situation, who says the Los Angeles bid has reached a deal with the International Olympic Committee to host the 2028 Olympics. The 2024 bid process has been narrowed down to just Los Angeles and Paris, with recent chatter suggesting the IOC could award one city the 2024 Games and the other the next Olympic cycle.

LA 2024 says there will be a “special announcement” coming from Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti tonight at 5 PM local time – that’s 8 PM for those on the U.S. east coast.

The Los Angeles Times appears to be the first outlet to break the news. You can read that full story here.

LA previously hosted the 1984 and 1932 Olympics. If the deal is announced tonight, it will mark the first time the Summer Olympics have returned to North America in more than two decades. The 1996 Atlanta Olympics were the last Summer Olympics to be held in North America.

The IOC won’t officially announce the 2024 host until September, but an LA 2028 deal could essentially make the 2024 and 2028 decisions several months early.