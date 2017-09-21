KHSAA 100 Breast Champ Kaylee Wheeler Gives Cards Her Verbal Commitment

Louisville, Kentucky-native Kaylee Wheeler has made a verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for the 2018-19 season.

“I am so excited to announce that I have decided to be part of University of Louisville’s swim team! I can’t wait to see what the next 4 years hold! Thank you to everyone who has helped me in the process, and GO CARDS!”

Wheeler swims for Louisville Collegiate School, where she is a senior, and Cardinal Aquatics. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Wheeler is the reigning Kentucky High School State Champion in the 100 breast. At the 2017 KHSAA Girls’ Swimming & Diving Championships, she helped Louisville Collegiate secure a sixth-place team finish with a win in the 100 breast (1:02.00), a third in the 50 free (23.81), a 28.08 breast leg on the fifth-place medley relay, and a 51.49 anchor on the fourth-place 400 free relay.

At Nationals and World Championships Trials this summer, she competed in the 50/100/200 breaststroke events, going a best time in the 50. At the end of the summer she notched PBs in the 100 back and 200 breast at U.S. Open.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.75

200 breast – 2:15.23

100 back – 55.67

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 51.69

Wheeler will enter the Cards’ class of 2022 with fellow verbal commits Alena Kraus, Annette Schultz, Katie Schorr, and Kelly Tichenor.

