PIAA Class AA State Champ Connor Killion Makes Verbal Pledge to UVA

Connor Killion, who hails from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania and attends Lower Moreland High School, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Virginia in the class of 2022.

“I chose The University of Virginia because it offered the best combination of prestigious academics and prominent athletics. I love the energy that the new coaching staff brought to the team this year, and I could tell the team was excited and fully invested in the new coaching staff and training style. UVA has a beautiful campus and sets up anyone who attends to be successful in and out of the pool. I am extremely excited to be a part of this team as there is enormous potential for success. This year marks a big and exciting change for the University of Virginia, and I am excited to be a part of their growing success and their plan to be a top swimming program in the country. I can not wait to be a part of this new chapter in UVA history! GO CAVALIERS class of ’22.”

Killion won the 100 back at the 2017 PIAA Boys AA Swimming and Diving Championships, going 49.64 to lower his personal best by more than 1.3 seconds. He was runner-up in the 200 free (1:40.72, another PB), and led off Lower Moreland’s 200 medley (24.05) and 400 free (46.31) relays. The Lower Moreland boys team, which came in fifth at the state meet, has won three consecutive District 1 AA Championships and is hoping to make it four-in-a-row this year.

Killion swims year-round with Central Bucks Swim Team. He updated his 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly times in this past long course season, qualifying for U.S. Open in the 100 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 24.05

100 back – 49.64

200 back – 1:48.70

50 free – 21.37

100 free – 46.31

200 free – 1:40.72

Killion and the recently-committed Justin Grender will begin together in the Cavaliers’ class of 2022.

