OHSAA Record-holder Justin Grender Sends Verbal Commitment to UVA

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Justin Grender has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Virginia in the class of 2022. Grender is a senior at St. Xavier High School, the 9-time defending OHSAA Division I state champions. The AquaBombers won the 2017 state title with a record-breaking 438 points, to which Grender contributed: the leadoff (22.74) on the record-breaking 200 medley relay, a silver medal in the 100 free (45.06), a leg (20.02) on the record-breaking 200 free relay, and the anchor (44.12) on the record-breaking 400 free relay.

Used primarily for his sprint freestyle prowess in high school, Grender is a versatile talent in club swimming whose expertise runs from back to free to fly, and across distances. Representing Cincinnati Marlins at the 2017 NCSA Spring Championships, he went best times and was a top-8 finisher in the 50 free, 200 free, 1000 free, 100 back, and 200 back. Similarly, at Columbus Sectionals in July, he updated his LCM times in the 50/100/200/400 free and 50/100/200 back and placed either third or fourth in all but the 50 back (his PB was a relay lead-off).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.55

100 back – 48.82

200 back – 1:46.06

200 fly – 1:49.93

100 free – 44.87

200 free – 1:37.36

500 free – 4:24.45

1000 free – 9:05.72

1650 free – 15:22.76

