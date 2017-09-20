Kelsi Worrell Named Grand Marshal in Louisville Homecoming Parade

In line with the recent and long-overdue trend of recognizing swimmers on college campuses (looking at you, Mr. Two-Bits), 2016 Olympian, 2017 FINA World Championships team member, and NCAA Champion Kelsi Worrell will serve as the University of Louisville‘s homecoming parade grand marshal.

We're excited to announce our UofL Homecoming Parade grand marshal: Kelsi Worrell (@kelsiwhirl)! 🎉 Join us on 10/13: https://t.co/LaW5mZrJ45 pic.twitter.com/d9OsgSM4iV — Louisville Alumni (@UofLAlum) September 12, 2017

“I’m incredibly honored to be named the grand marshal for the homecoming parade! UofL has a great alumni base and it is so special to be selected to lead the parade,” Worrell told SwimSwam. “We are also having our swimming alumni weekend at the same time and I am so looking forward to seeing the past of Louisville swimming in a few weeks!”

The U of L will kick off its week-long homecoming festivities on Saturday, October 7th, beginning with a day of service, and concluding with a homecoming parade and football game.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on October 13th, and will be just under a mile long. The Cardinals will take on Boston College on Saturday the 14th for their homecoming football game.