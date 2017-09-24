Sun Yang Only Athlete On 2017 Forbes China Celebrity List

Chinese Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang has made the Forbes China Celebrity List for 2017, representing the only athlete to make the exclusive line-up of 100 famous leaders in movies, sports, media and music within China. Coming in at #69 out of 100 personalities compiled by Forbes China, Sun Yang‘s current annual income is estimated to be in excess of 60 million yuan (9 million USD).

Sun Yang is a 6-time Olympic medalist with a resume that includes gold in the 200m freestyle and silver in the 400m freestyle at the most recent Games in Rio last year. At the 2017 World Championships in Budapest this summer, Sun won gold in both the aforementioned individual events.

At the National Games of China earlier this month, the nation’s favorite swimmer took gold across the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events in dominating fashion.

Famous Chinese film star Fan Bingbing topped the Forbes China Celebrity List list for 5th consecutive year, claiming an annual income of approximately 300 million yuan (45.5 million USD).

You can see the complete Forbes China Celebrity List for 2017 here.