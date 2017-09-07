2x Illinois HS Champ Colton Paulson Verbally Commits to Louisville

Groveland, Illinois-native Colton Paulson has announced via social media his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville’s class of 2022. He follows his brother Keegan Paulson into the NCAA Division I; Keegan is currently a sophomore swimming for the St. Louis University Billikens.

“Couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Louisville! #GoCards”

The younger Paulson is a freestyle specialist. Swimming for Peoria Notre Dame High School at the IHSA Boys State Championship in February, he won the 200 free (1:38.15) and placed second in the 500 (4:24.64), going best times in both events. The year before he had won the 500 free and finished second in the 200.

Paulson swims year-round with Redbird Swim Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he won the 200/500/1000/1650 freestyles and 400 IM, and was runner-up in the 200 IM, at the 2017 Illinois Swimming Senior Championships in March. He set meet records in the 200 and 1000 and went PBs in the 100/200/1000/1650 free and 200/400 IM. At this summer’s NCSA Summer Swimming Championships, Paulson was an A finalist in the 200/400 free and top-16 in the 100/1500 free. He came away with new times in the 100/200 free and 200 IM.

Paulson will join the Cardinals’ distance group with T.C. Smith and Graham Barrett, just after school record-holder Marcelo Acosta graduates.

Best times SCY:

1650 free – 15:23.85

1000 free – 9:08.54

500 free – 4:24.64

200 free – 1:37.67

400 IM – 4:00.04

200 IM – 1:51.81

