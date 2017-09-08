StrechCordz Training Resistance Bands Gear Review! Hot or Not?

SwimSwam found this insightful product review from SwimLifeGuru on StrechCordz Training Resistance Bands.

Lindsey, the SwimLifeGuru, says, “I am excited to empower age group swimmers through tutorials, drills, and product reviews! Through my YouTube videos, I teach techniques and drills to enhance your swimming experience. Break out of your comfort zone! Get comfortable with being uncomfortable! I love trying new products, gear and suits!” You can support Linsey by going to her site and using her affiliate links. See here, page right.

You can learn more about Strechcordz below:

STRECHCORDZⓇ GEAR FOR SWIM TRAINING

Using StrechCordzⓇ products for swim training will provide resistance of varying levels that can be used for different levels of training that range from water aerobics and home pool use, to Olympic training. StrechCordzⓇ in-water resistance cords and bands are used by everyone from novice swimmers to competing Olympians for help with flexibility, stamina, speed, endurance, acceleration, and competition swim training. Our in-water resistance training equipment can be used for barge pulls, proper positioning, hip rotations, and more. StrechCordz® dry-land resistance bands and cords are ideal for those who need a portable form of training that they can take anywhere, as these can be used outside of water.

STRECHCORDZⓇ SAFETY CORD

What makes our StrechCordzⓇ resistance training line stand out from the rest? Our proprietary feature embeds a strong nylon cord within the latex tubing that is capable of extending to the maximum stretched length of the tube. The key benefit of this feature is that it minimizes over-stretching, and provides the safety and security that is needed for users to overcome any physical and mental barriers to their training.

ABOUT NZ MANUFACTURING:

IMPROVING PERFORMANCE THROUGH RESISTANCE

StrechCordz resistance swim training tools improve stamina, power, stroke and Individual Medley times for international Olympians and novice swimmers. Both in-water and dry land equipment are used for full swimmer pull, tricep extensions, rowing, overhead raises, chest fly’s, proper hip rotation, stroke efficiency and more. For high performance resistance training gear and workout instruction, turn to the products that Olympians and pro athletes rely on for their top results. Contact NZ Manufacturing at 800-866-6621 with your questions related to our line of products, or visit us online at www.nzcordz.com

Strechcordz® is a SwimSwam partner ad.