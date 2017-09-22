Highlander’s Hayden Curley Verbally Commits to Swim for Louisville

Hayden Curley, the youngest of three swimming brothers from Orlando, Florida, has verbally committed to join the University of Louisville’s class of 2022 in the fall.

“I chose the University of Louisville for how welcoming the team was, the environment, the support staff, the available resources and of course the coaching staff. I very much look forward to joining the Cards in 2018. Go C.A.R.D.S!”

Curley is a senior at Lake Highland Preparatory School, where his older brothers Harrison and Mitchell swam before him, and where his father Michael Curley has coached for over 20 years. (The elder Curley is Aquatics Director at Lake Highland Preparatory School, head hoach of both the varsity girls and boys swimming and diving teams, and head hoach of the Highlander Aquatic Club.)

Curley has made significant progress during his high school career. At the FHSAA Class 1A Championship his freshman season, he finished 14th in the 500 free (4:41.91). The following year he was runner-up in the 500 (4:27.88) and 14th in the 200 (1:43.51). Last season he won the 200 free (1:39.04) and was runner-up in the 500 (4:26.70).

His top events are the longer range of the freestyle spectrum. Swimming at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals with his club team, Highlander Aquatic Club, Curley finished in the top 16 in the 400/800/1500 freestyles and earned new PBs in each. He placed 5th in the 400 (3:57.52 in prelims, PBx3.1), 15th in the 800 (8:19.56, PBx3.7), and 15th in the 1500 (15:54.29, PBx10.7).

SCY times:

1650 free – 15:27.18

1000 free – 9:22.58

500 free – 4:26.70

200 free – 1:39.04

Curley will join the Cards’ class of 2022 with verbal commits Benjamin Kuriger, Hudson McDaniel, Jason Mathews, Lain Weaver, and RJ Kondalski.

