Illinois Breaststroker Emily Graham Verbally Commits to Alabama

Westmont, Illinois breaststroker/sprinter Emily Graham has announced via social media that she has given her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for the 2018-19 season. Joining her in the class of 2022 will be fellow verbal commits Cathryn Salladin, Kalia Antoniou, Kensey McMahon, Morgan Liberto, and Rhyan White.

“so excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic&athletic careers at the university of alabama!! huge thanks to all my family and friends who have helped me get here (: rolllll tide 🐘❤️”

Graham is a senior at Hinsdale Central High School for whom she swims during the high school season. She trains year-round with WEST Swim Club, where she specializes in sprint free and breast. Graham had a strong junior year, making progress in her top events in both short-course and long-course seasons. She notched PBs in the 50 free and 100 free at 2016 Winter Juniors, and in the 50 breast at 2017 NCSA Spring Championship. This summer, she updated breast, free, and IM times at 2017 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizzler in Nashville. There she won the 50m breast (33.53 in prelims, the only sub-34 in the meet), was 3rd in the 100 breast, 8th in the 200 free and 200 breast, 9th in the 50 free, 21st in the 100 free, and 36th in the 200 IM. A U.S. Open qualifier in the 100m breast (with 1:12.26), her top SCY times are:

50 breast – 29.20

100 breast – 1:04.03

50 free – 23.83

100 free – 52.42

