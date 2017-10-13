Florida Backstroker/IMer Joey Licht Verbally Commits to Columbia

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Joey Licht has announced that he made a verbal commitment to the application process at Columbia University.*

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Columbia University! I love the group of guys and coaches they have there and I can’t wait to help contribute to the team. Go Lions!”

Licht swims for Countryside High School and Tampa Bay Aquatics in Clearwater, Florida. He specializes mainly in backstroke and IM and has been a FHSAA 4A finalist in the 200 IM and 100 back in each of the last three years. At the 2016 Florida High School 4A State Championship, Licht placed 8th in the 200 IM (1:52.54 in prelims) and fourth in the 100 back (50.84 in prelims). He also swam a 47.47 leg on Countryside’s 3rd-place 400 free relay and split a 23.16 fly on their runner-up medley relay, contributing to the boys’ team third-place team finish.

In club swimming Licht won the 200m back at Nashville Futures this summer, going a best-by-2-seconds 2:05.28. He also medaled in the 100 back (58.22, PBx1) and the 400 IM (4:32.69, PBx4.3), and notched a best time in the 200 IM (2:09.06, PBx1.3). In short course season he competed in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM at 2016 Winter Juniors East, and again, with the addition of the 100/200 fly, at 2017 NCSA Spring Championship. There he went PBs in the 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 50.84

200 back – 1:49.17

200 IM – 1:52.54

400 IM – 3:59.40

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].