Michigan State Gets Verbal from Versatile Ryan Barlow of Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama’s Ryan Barlow has announced her intention to swim for the Michigan State University women’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2018.

“So excited to announce my verbal commit to continue my swimming and academic career at Michigan State!! I’m so thankful for my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me throughout this entire process!! I cant wait to join such an amazing team and coaching staff next year!! Go Spartans!!! 💚💚 [sic]

Barlow swims for Huntsville High School and Huntsville Swim Association, where she specializes in butterfly, freestyle, and IM. As a sophomore, she placed fourth in the 100 fly (56.71 in prelims) and seventh in the 500 free (5:09.94 in prelims) at the 2015 AHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships. She also contributed Huntsville’s runner-up 200 free relay (24.45) and 400 free relay (54.01 leadoff). Last season she was third in the 100 fly (56.82) and fifth in the 500 free (5:05.11 prelims) at the Class 6A-7A state meet, with legs on the same two relays, contributing to Huntsville’s runner-up finish in the girls’ team standings for the Class 6A-7A Division.

In club swimming Barlow competed in the 200 free, 50/100/200 fly, and 400 IM at the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship. She wrapped up her long course season with finals appearances in multiple events at the Southeastern Swimming Long Course Championships, where she swam the 200/400 free, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:01.69

100 fly – 56.71

50 fly – 26.97

400 IM – 4:29.60

200 free – 1:54.06

1000 free – 10:29.35

