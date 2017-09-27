Polish Sprinter Kuba Książek Adds Another Verbal to Florida State

Kuba Książek (also known as Jakub Ksiazek) has made a verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2018-19. Ksiazek swims for MKP Szczecin in Szczecin, Poland, and is one of the country’s top sprint free/flyers.

“I wanted to be a part of a team as amazing and dynamic as Florida state University. They are offering a combination of good education and D1 swimming. The team and coaches are exactly what I am looking for in a college swim program! So proud of being part of a team!”

At the 2017 Polish Senior Nationals in May, he swam personal bests in the LCM 50/100/200 free. He placed 8th in the 50 free with 22.91 and 12th in the 100 with 50.25. He then split a 49.36 100 free on the MKP 400 free relay. He also scored a PB in the 200 free at the meet. His top SCM times date from last December’s Polish Senior Nationals, where he placed 8th in the 50 free, 4th in the 100, and 6th in the 200.

Top times:

SCM:

  • 50 freestyle – 22.07 (19.88)
  • 100 freestyle – 48.47 (43.66)
  • 200 freestyle – 1:46.71 (1:36.13)

LCM:

  • 50 freestyle – 22.91 (19.91)
  • 100 freestyle – 50.25 (43.82)
  • 200 freestyle – 1:52.28 (1:38.27)
  • 50 butterfly – 24.68 (21.60)

The rapidly-expanding Florida State University class of 2022 also includes recent verbal commits: Karol Ostrowski and Matthew Strickland.

