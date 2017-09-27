Jarod Arroyo, HS Class of 2019, Verbally Commits to Neighboring ASU

Jarod Arroyo, currently a junior in high school, has announced his verbal pledge to Arizona State University for the fall of 2019. Arroyo wrote on his Instagram account:

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University!! Thanks to coach bowman and all my family and friends who helped me get here. Can’t wait to be a Sun devil!! #Forkem #ASU”

Arroyo lives in Tempe, Arizona and trains at Pitchfork Aquatics. He represented Puerto Rico at both FINA Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada last December, and at FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis this pas August. Arroyo is a 400 IMer who does it all. In Windsor he competed in the 400 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 100/200/400 IM. His lineup at Indy included 200/400 free, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. His highest finish was in the 400 IM where he was 21st out of heats. In addition he finished 23rd in the 200 IM and 24th in the 200 fly. His best times in those, however, came earlier in the summer. At Speedo Junior Nationals he placed third in the 400 IM and 13th in the 200 fly, earning PBs in both events. He also went a best time in the 400 free with his 15th-place finish.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:54.24

200 IM – 1:51.12

200 back – 1:48.81

200 breast – 2:03.47

200 fly – 1:49.85

500 free – 4:29.19

200 free – 1:39.22

