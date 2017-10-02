Nevada HS Record-holder Cooper de Ryk Is Latest to Give Verbal to Florida State

Cooper de Ryk, from the California/Nevada border city of Truckee, has added his name to the list of verbal commits to the Florida State University class of 2022.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University!!! When I went on my trip I immediately fell in love with the team and the coaches! The university is an amazing school with fantastic academic programs that will help me pursue my career. I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years with this awesome team, coach Neil and his world class staff. Thank you to my coaches Cyrus Crews and Debbie Meyer, Truckee Tahoe Swim Team, family, and friends who have supported me and helped me get to where I am today!”

De Ryk is a sprinter who swims who swims for Truckee High School and Truckee Tahoe Swim Team. At the 2017 Class 3A State Meet, he won the 50 free (20.16) and 100 fly (49.87), led off the winning 400 free relay, and anchored the runner-up 200 free relay. His 50 free time was the fastest-ever in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history, while his 100 fly time broke the NIAA Class 3A record. As a sophomore he won state titles in the 50 free and 100 free.

Competing with his club team at the 2016 Winter Junior Nationals West, de Ryk finaled in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. He went PBs in all three events and finished 8th, 12th, and 24th, respectively. (He later lowered his 50 free and 100 fly times at the Nevada high school state meet in May.)

De Ryk concluded his long course season this past summer with new times in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. His top SCY times are:

50 free – 20.16

100 free – 45.01

100 fly – 48.99

De Ryk will suit up for the Seminoles with fellow verbal commits Karol Ostrowski, Kuba Książek, Matthew Strickland, and Zander Minano.

