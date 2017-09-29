California Sprinter Zander Minano Adds His Verbal to Florida State’s Haul

Zander Minano from Santa Clarita, California has verbally committed to swim at Florida State University next fall. He joins Polish sprinters Karol Ostrowski and Kuba Książek, and Florida’s Matthew Strickland, all of whom have given verbal pledges to the class of 2022.

“I chose Florida State University because of the team atmosphere and the similarity to California. FSU is absolutely beautiful and I am extremely excited to become a Seminole!!

“I am from a Filipino background, both of my parents are from the Philippines. My biggest inspiration is my older brother, TJ Rosales, because of what he has become. He motivates me to keep pursuing my dreams and pushes me to accomplishing my goals. I am working towards getting my dual citizenship for the Philippines to be able to swim internationally and maybe have the opportunity to go to Tokyo in 2020!

“I’d like to thank my family for motivating me throughout my life, my club team for getting me where I am today and anyone who has come into my life because they all have made me a better person.

“Go Noles!! Class of ’22 is coming!”

Minano is a senior at Saugus High School. He swims for Canyons Aquatic Club under David Kuck (and previously under Coley Stickels) and specializes in sprint free and fly. At the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, Minano was runner-up for the second year in a row in the 50 free and he tied for fifth in the 100 free. He also swam legs on both Saugus’ freestyle relays and helped the Centurions achieve a fourth-place team finish in the boys’ meet by half a point.

Minano swam the 50 free at U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials this summer, but his best LCM 50/100 free times come from last summer. He dropped time in the 100 fly this summer, and in all his best events in SCY during the spring. His top times (SCY / LCM) include:

50 free – 19.87 / 23.33

100 free – 45.02 / 52.80

100 fly – 49.77 / 57.36

