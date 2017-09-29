Former SMU, Missouri, Brazilian Swimmer Ramom Melo Dies

25-year old Brazilian born Ramom Melo died while lifting weights at a Dallas gym, Brazilian news outlet SporTV is reporting. Melo came to the United States to train at the University of Missouri before transferring to finish his college career at SMU.

After having reported that he wasn’t feeling well, Melo was lifting weights on Tuesday when the effort caused a tumor to break loose, which ultimately caused a stroke.

Melo was a 50 free champion and record holder at the Multinations meet – an elite-level global youth meet held annually in Europe.

In Brazil, he trained with Clube da Siderugica de Volta Redonda, Minas Tenis Clube, and Flamengo.

At SMU, Melo finished 3rd in the 50 free at the American Athletic Conference Championship as a senior in 2014 and was part of Conference USA title-winning 200 medley and 200 free relays as a junior.