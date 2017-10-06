Duke Adds Verbal Commitment from Multi-Talented Zoe Lusk

Zoe Lusk, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Palo Alto, California has verbally committed to swim for Duke University in the fall.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Duke University! Thank you to all of my friends, family and coaches that helped me get to this point! #gobluedevils”

Lusk considers herself primarily an IM/breaststroker but her strong backstroke and freestyle make her much more versatile. She swims for Palo Alto High School and for Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics under Tony Batis. Lusk was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:01.10) and third in the 100 back (54.90) at 2017 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships in May; she led off Paly’s winning 200 medley relay (26.02) and sixth-place 400 free relay (52.27). She then went on to the California State Meet and took fourth in the IM and tenth in the backstroke.

In club swimming Lusk competed at Winter Junior Nationals West in the 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM individually, and led off PASA’s 200/400 medley and 800 free relays. She also swam legs on the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

After notching PBs in the LCM 100/200 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM at California/Nevada Sectionals in July, Lusk went off to compete at FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 #3 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. There she swam the SCM 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM, reaching the final of the 100 back. She also led off a PASA mixed medley relay, picking up a SCM time for the 50 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.35

100 back – 54.90

200 back – 2:00.13

100 breast – 1:03.16

200 breast – 2:15.88

200 IM – 2:01.10

400 IM – 4:20.80

100 free – 50.68

200 free – 1:49.36

Joining Lusk in the Duke University class of 2022 will be fellow verbal commits Brynne O’Shea, Easop Lee, Melissa Pish, Rachel Peroni, and Shayna Hollander.

