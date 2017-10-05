Duke Picks Up Verbal from Oregon Backstroker Brynne O’Shea

Brynne O’Shea, who hails from Portland, Oregon, has announced via social media that she verbally committed to Duke University for 2018-19.

“Beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim for Duke University💙GO BLUE DEVILS!!”

O’Shea is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Portland’s Lakeridge High School; she swims year-round for Multnomah Athletic Club. O’Shea represented Lakeridge at the 2017 Oregon Class 6A Girls’ State Meet in the 500 free and 100 back, placing sixth in both individual events. Her lifetime best in the 100 back dates from the 2016 6A State Meet, where she finished fifth with 56.00.

In club swimming, O’Shea achieved her best 200 yard back performance at 2016 Winter Juniors West, dropping 2 seconds to finish 10th with 1:56.88. She also competed in the 100 back and 200/400 IM. O’Shea had a strong showing at the Washington Open a month later, updating her PBs in the 50/100 free, 50 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. O’Shea bookended her long course season this summer with best times at U.S. Nationals (50 back, 30.50) and U.S. Open (100 back, 1:04.15). Her top SCY times are:

200 back – 1:56.88

100 back – 56.00

50 back – 27.21

400 IM – 4:29.96

200 IM – 2:07.38

