Jeux Asiatiques 2018 : entre la Chine et le Japon, c’est du 50/50

Indian Coach Calls Asian Games Entry Time Error ‘A National Travesty’ Indian swimmers failed to receive correct entry times at the Asian Games which their coaches believe had a large impact on performance.

Asian Games Rewind: Japan Beat China For First Time Since 1998 18-year-old Rikako Ikee was a primary contributor to Japan’s overall victory over China at this year’s Asian Games, a feat it hasn’t accomplished in 20 years.

Jeux Asiatiques jour 6 : Les monopolistes complètent leurs empires Les monopolistes complètent leurs empires : Sun Yang et Wang Jianjahe sur le demi-fond, Yasuhiro Koseki en brasse et Rikako Ikee sur 50 libre

Watch The Furious Asian Games Medley Relay Battle Watch how the final, closer-than-close race of the 2018 Asian Games unfolded in Jakarta.

Korea Requests Investigation Into Asian Games Warm-up Pool Altercation Chinese swimmer Shen Duo was allegedly involved in a warm-up pool altercation yesterday, August 23rd, at the Asian Games.

2018 Asian Games: China Notches New Asian Medley Relay Record Li Zhuhao powered himself to a sub-51 split on the fly leg of the Chinese medley relay, giving the nation a new continental record en route to gold.

2018 Asian Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap Rikako Ikee is after her 8th medal of these Games, leading heats of the 50 free. She’s already won the 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay and 4×100 medley relay, and took silver in both the mixed medley relay and the 4×200 free relay.