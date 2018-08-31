Campbell Sisters, Cusack Moving To NSW In Bid To Reboot State

Swimming superstar sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell of Australia are set to move to a new training home less than 2 years out from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Per a report in The Daily Telegraph ($)the speedy Campbell sisters, along with their long-time coach Simon Cusackare leaving Chandler in Brisbane to a new home at the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) in Sydney.

A source quoted within The Daily Telegraph stated, “NWIS are looking to increase their high-performance platform because at the moment they have little to nothing when it comes to swimming. They are hoping to inspire the next generation.”

We reported back in July that New South Wales has been struggling to find it swimming mojo for some time. Just 6% of the Australian roster for this summer’s Pan Pacific Championships stemmed from the state, while the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC) represents the only High Performance Center in NSW.

In July, Alex Baumann, South Australia’s Chief Strategist, High Performance, and a gold medalist himself, told The Gold Coast Bulletin“We’ve identified that … there needs to be some intervention in NSW. Queensland is doing very well but how do we ensure that NSW is performing as well? How do we build that sustainability in NSW?  The belief is that is NSW is performing well, then the whole nation will perform well in addition to Queensland.”

As such, reeling in the Campbell sisters, along with Cusack, may just be the infusion NSW needs to reboot swimming greatness in the area. An official statement from NSWIS is expected within days.

While Bronte (C2) has been taking a scheduled post-Commonwealth Games break to nurse nagging injuries, sister Cate (C1) blew up the pool in Tokyo at Pan Pacs. taking golds in the 50m and 100m freestyle individual events, while also crushing 50- and 51-point anchors on the gold medal-winning 4 x 100m medley and 4 x 100m free relays.

Trimble

Swimming the 100 Free fast in two relays is not exactly “blowing up the pool” though it may have felt that way to her. Campbell’s time in the 50 Free was only third fatest in the world, behind Sjostrom and Blume.

2 hours ago
Loretta Race

In my opinion, C1 was more than fast. Her 50.93 medley anchor was the second fastest in history, mate.

1 hour ago
Billabong

She blew up the pool. Wear it.

1 hour ago
Vast and Furious

If I remember correctly there was a 50-point split as well, wasn’t there?

2 hours ago
Holy water

yes, 50.93

2 hours ago
Damn Autocorrect

The headline should read NSW not NWS. Alex Baumann is Swimming Australia’s Chief Strategist, not South Australia’s. And it’s NSWIS not NWIS.

2 hours ago
Loretta Race

NWS should be NSW, of course. Thanks!

1 hour ago

